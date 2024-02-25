Shangri-La Frontier Hypes Lycagon Arc With New Poster

Shangri-La Frontier just wrapped a massive battle against a unique monster, and the anime is already gearing up for Lycagon's return in a new arc with a new poster teasing the anime's future! Shangri-La Frontier just spent the last few episodes watching Sunraku, Pencilgon, and Oikatzo fighting against the supremely powerful Wethermon the Tombguard. This was one of the most powerful monsters in the Shangri-La Frontier game itself, and it was teased that the story for the game would be advancing in a big way with Wethermon's defeat. This is starting to show in the anime as well.

Shangri-La Frontier's newest episode wrapped up the A Bouquet Thrown With Love From the River's Edge arc of the anime as Sunraku figured out what he'd need to do next after defeating Wethermon and going through his loot. But as the story of the game moves forward in some big ways around him, the end of the episode also queued up Lycagon's return to the anime as well. This is further emphasized with a new poster from the illustrator behind the manga, Ryosuke Fuji, and you can check out the tease for the next arc below.

What's Next for Shangri-La Frontier?

The end of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 20 also gave fans the first look at the next arc of the anime, "Venturing Wolves, Be Ambitious" with this Lycagon tease. Lycagon was the unique monster that Sunraku had previously fought and lost to, but now he's much stronger than he was back then. This means his chances for success against Lycagon are higher than before, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not this conflict is something we are going to get to see in this season. Shangri-La Frontier only has a few more episodes to do go before it ends its debut season, and you can currently catch up with all of the episodes thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "'When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?' This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a 'crap game,' and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called 'crap-game hunters,' and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest 'crap game' player begins now!"

What are you hoping to see in Shangri-La Frontier's next arc?