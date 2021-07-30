Shin Ultraman Release Delayed Due to COVID-19

Shin Ultraman's release has been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Much like Shin Godzilla did once for Godzilla, Tsuburaya Productions had teamed with Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and director Shinji Higuchi for a new take on their famous Ultraman franchise that would introduce a different kind of tone for the famous Tokusatsu classic with Shin Ultraman. The film had been tentatively scheduled for a release in Japan later this Summer, but unfortunately a new update from Tsuburaya Productions has bumped the release date to a now unannounced release.

An official statement released by Tsuburaya Productions, Studio Khara, and TOHO has confirmed Shin Ultraman will now be released at a later time due to production issues from COVID-19. The official statement reads as such, "Due to delays in the production schedule caused by COVID-19, we will not be releasing SHIN ULTRAMAN in theaters in the early summer of 2021 as planned and will instead formulate a new release schedule. Our staff members are earnestly working on the production."

Continuing further, the statement indicates we'll get an official release for Shin Ultraman in Japan at a later date, We hope that you continue to look forward to its release. We will make further announcements about the release schedule on our official website and social media as plans are finalized." You can check out a new trailer for the feature film reflecting the release date delay in the video above.

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, written by Hideaki Anno, and composed by Shiro Sagisu, Shin Ultraman stars Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Koji Yamamoto, Tetsushi Tanaka, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Ryo Iwamatsu, Toshihiro Wada, Toru Matsuoka, Kyusaku Shimada, Keishi Nagatsuka, and Hajime Yamazaki.

Unfortunately, this also means there's still no international release date information for Shin Ultraman just yet. But how do you feel about this delay? What did you think of Shin Godzilla? Are you excited to see this new take on Ultraman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!