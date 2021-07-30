Shin Ultraman Debuts Epic First Trailer: Watch

Ultraman has made a comeback in recent years, and the superhero is set to hit theaters before too long. After a long wait, Shin Ultraman is poised to debut this summer as a successor to Shin Godzilla, one of the most-acclaimed kaiju films of all time. Now, the first teaser trailer for Shin Ultraman has gone live, and fans are geeking out over the epic trailer.

You can watch the clip for yourself above. The video shows a slew of scientists and government officials overseas as they discover kaiju all over Japan. The invisible beasts are causing havoc wherever they go, so it falls to Ultraman to save the day. At the end of the trailer, fans are able to see the iconic. Tokusatsu hero for themselves and the mighty lead looks better than ever.

The trailer affirms the film will debut later this summer, so fans will want to keep an eye on Shin Ultraman until then. The film, which had its script penned by Hideaki Anno, promises to be as action-packed as Shin Godzilla. Director Shinji Higuchi has previously assured fans he takes his vision of Ultraman seriously and will do fans proud no matter their age. And after seeing this trailer, we have to admit we are excited to see what comes from Shin Ultraman.

If you are not familiar with Ultraman, then you have a lot of history to catch up with. The character was first shown in 1966 under creators Eiji Tsuburaya and Akira Sasaki. The hero has gone through multiple iterations one the decades, and Ultraman is renowned across Asia as a top-tier superhero. Ultraman himself is an intergalactic hero known as an Ultra Warrior who settles on Earth after combining with Shin Hayata, an average SSSP officer. Over the years, the pair's partnership has saved Earth from all sorts of space monsters, and Shin Ultraman seems poised to continue the tradition.

