Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is Getting an Anime

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has announced that it will be the next of Shueisha's manga series to get an official anime adaptation of its own! Nene Yukimori's original manga series has been a fair success since it hit the pages of Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2019, but it has yet to truly take off with the manga crowd at large despite it checking off a number of important boxes with current trends. Focusing on a meek protagonist forced out of his shell by a vibrant new friend, it seems the days of this series being largely invisible will come to an end soon.

It has been officially announced that Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will be launching a new anime, but there has yet to be any word on its potential release date just yet. The series will star the main duo of Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi, and feature Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga directing the new anime for studio PINE JAM. You can check out the official first poster for the series below alongside a special new sketch from Yukimori themself as they celebrate the new anime's debut:

If you wanted to check out the manga before the anime's premiere, Viz Media has officially licensed Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible for an English language release. While there is only one volume of the series on shelves at the moment, many of the newest chapters are released through the digital Shonen Jump vault (which you can find here). They officially tease the series as such:

"When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi's nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi's once-lackluster life isn't so dull anymore!"

