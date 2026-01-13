Shonen Jump Is Ending Yet Another Series This Month

2026 is already off to a concerning start as Shonen Jump just announced the second series that’s ending this month. It’s been less than a week since the unexpected finale of Shonen Jump’s most disturbing series, Ryota Killed His Brother, was decided. The manga is ending after more than a year since its debut, but that’s not the only series Shonen fans will have to bid farewell to. Before January is even halfway over, another series has confirmed its finale date, and this time, it’s a long-standing horror series from Welzard. Re/Member: The Last Night is a sequel to Welzard’s famous horror series, Karada Sagashi. Avid horror fans might be familiar with the franchise, which has released several manga series, anime series, and live-action films based on the manga.

The series debuted in June last year and is expected to conclude with Chapter 24, which is scheduled to be released on January 27th, 2026. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of Shonen Jump series. The franchise of Re/Member: The Last Night, Karadasagashi, has been around for over a decade, and the previous parts also ended with around 20 or 40 chapters. This is why the latest installment, ending in just 24 chapters, doesn’t appear to be a cancellation; instead, it may have been released as a short series from the beginning.

What Is Re/Member: The Last Night About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga series is a continuation of Welzard’s web novel, Karada Sagashi, which was published in 8 volumes from 2013 to 2015. Katsutoshi Murase returns as an artist in the latest manga series and showcases his unusual gore and intricately detailed art style. The story kicks off from where the original Karada Sagashi web novel and the 2022 Netflix live-action film, Re/Member, left off. The latest manga series is an adaptation of the sequel film, which was September 2025.

The screenplay was done by Harumi Doki, best known for her works in Ultraman and Pokémon Concierge. She is collaborating with Yuki Hara, a renowned animator known for Bakemonogatari, Nisekoi, Evangelion, and more. The story centers around a group of students trapped in a time loop after they held a haunted house during a school festival. They mistakenly believe the other students are avoiding the haunted house because of the sign that says, “Re/Member,” an urban legend that those chosen for the re/membering will be torn limb from limb by a blood-soaked girl.

Unfortunately, after the culture day, the students visit an amusement park where they discover a strange girl, believing she is lost. When they chase after her, she asks them to find her body before they find themselves in a strange place. The ghost of the girl starts targeting the students one by one. After the tragic incident has passed, the students find themselves stuck in a time loop as they realize that “Re/Membering” wasn’t simpy an urban legend after all.

