Shonen Jump’s Coolest Spring 2026 Anime Drops New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

One of the coolest hidden gems from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump library is making its anime debut this April, and fans have gotten a new look at it with a cool new trailer. Now that the Winter 2026 anime schedule is coming to an end, it’s time to get ready for a whole new wave of anime making their premieres as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. The year has already been big for Shonen Jump with some major franchises, but that fun is going to continue as Shueisha still has plenty of new anime coming our way.

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Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin is going to be making its official anime premiere this April as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the anime is getting ready for its takeover with a cool new trailer showing more of it off. Giving fans a much better look at the main romantic, yet twisted hook bringing fans into the story and the central duo of it all, you can check out the newest trailer for Marriagetoxin below.

When Does Marriagetoxin Come Out?

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Marriagetoxin will be making its debut on , but has yet to confirm its international release plans or streaming home as of the time of this writing. The anime has also been counting down to its release on its official social media account with some special behind the scenes looks, so fans will be able to see how production is bringing everything together. As for that production, its core staff has been revealed as well.

Motonobu Hori will be directing the new anime Marriagetoxin at Bones Film (the same studio behind Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia, and more). Kimiko Ueno will be handling the scripts for the anime, Kohei Tokuoka will be chief animation director, and Taisei Iwasaki and Yuma Yamaguchi will be composing the music. This newest trailer also confirms the ending theme for the series titled “Shake Na Baby” as performed by AKASAKI. The opening theme is titled “Kill or Kiss,” as performed by Yurina Hirate.

What Is Marriagetoxin About?

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

There are going to be lots of new anime releases hitting this April fighting for fan attention, but Marriagetoxin should be high on your list of things to watch. It’s a fairly quiet action series for now, but it’s likely going to find a whole new wave of fans when it makes its debut this Spring. The series is a different kind of romance as its lead character is now forced into finding a marriage partner in order to appease his assassin clan family, and keep his sister from being forced to marry someone she’s not attracted to.

But with no knowledge of romance or dating himself, he then needs to recruit a marriage con artist who can help him find a suitable partner to marry. It’s the start of all kinds of shenanigans mixed with assassin action with wild abilities and techniques, and that’s going to make for a fun new anime to watch.

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