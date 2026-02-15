Shonen Jump’s Coolest New Anime Confirms Release Date Ahead of Premiere

Shonen Jump still has a lot of anime franchises coming our way through the rest of the year, and one of the coolest debuts has confirmed its release date ahead of its upcoming premiere. The year has been great for Shonen Jump anime franchises thus far, but it’s really only getting started as the Spring 2026 anime schedule has started to take shape. This includes the debut of a new manga making its official anime adaptation premiere, and fans are going to be able to check it out this April thanks to a strong production studio.

Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin previously revealed it was going to be making debut later this Spring, but a new update from the anime’s social media account confirmed it’s now going to be making its premiere on April 7th. Now that the anime has confirmed its release date as part of the jam packed Spring 2026 anime schedule, it’s something else that fans really need to put on their calendar to keep an eye out for.

Marriagetoxin will be making its debut on April 7th in Japan as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international release plans or streaming home as of the time of this writing. The series will have a great team behind it all too with Motonobu Hori directing the new anime at Bones Film (the same studio behind Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia, and more). Kimiko Ueno will be handling the scripts for the anime, Kohei Tokuoka will be chief animation director, and Taisei Iwasaki and Yuma Yamaguchi will be composing the music.

Marriagetoxin will also have a stacked voice cast behind it all with Haruki Ishiya as Hikaru Gero, Shion Wakayama as Mei Kinosaki, Anna Nagase as Kyoko Himekawa, Mariya Ise as Shizuku Ushio, Asaki Yuikawa as Shiori Ureshino, Soma Saito as Genya Naruko, Hirano Shirahama as Kimie Arashiyama, Simba Tsuchiya as Piichi Nakagawa, Haruka Shiraishi as Akari Gero, and Isamu Yusen as Toshiki Hanamaki all confirmed thus far. But it’s going to be an intense show that fans will want to keep an eye out for when it hits this Spring, whether it’s from Shonen Jump or otherwise.

What Is Marriagetoxin?

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

If you wanted to look into Marriagetoxin before it makes its premiere later this April, you can now find the latest chapters hitting each week with either Viz Media’s digital library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The series is a rather unique one as when an assassin’s sister is threatening into getting married by the rest of the family, he needs to be the one to get married instead in order to take the heat away from her. Teaming up with a “marriage swindler,” he now needs to find someone to marry.

It’s a strange series is unlike any romance or action franchise that fans might have seen before, and is certainly one of those shows this Spring that you’re going to want to tune into. It just needs a proper streaming home for its release outside of Japan, and it hopefully won’t be too much longer until we find out more on that front.

