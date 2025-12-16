Shonen Jump’s Marriagetoxin Drops First Trailer Ahead of 2026 Premiere: Watch

Marriagetoxin is one of the next big manga franchises coming from the Shonen Jump universe to TV screens next year, and fans have finally gotten a full look at what to expect with the first full trailer and poster showing it all off. Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s original manga series first made its debut with the Jump+ library in 2022, and has been a hit ever since. It’s one of the franchises fans have been asking to see get the full anime treatment next, and luckily it’s all going to be coming our way next year.

Marriagetoxin was first confirmed to be working on an anime earlier this year, and it’s getting closer to its 2026 premiere. To celebrate the end of the year and looking ahead to the future, Marriagetoxin has dropped its first full trailer showing off its main voice cast, characters, and even more in a huge update of information (via press release) revealing more about the production. You can check it all out in action below.

What to Know for New Marriagetoxin Anime

Marriagetoxin will be making its anime debut sometime in 2026, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international release platform plans as of the time of this writing. Motonobu Hori will be directing the new anime at Bones Film (the same studio behind Gachiakuta, My Hero Academia, and more). Kimiko Ueno will be handling the scripts for the anime, Kohei Tokuoka will be chief animation director, and Taisei Iwasaki and Yuma Yamaguchi will be composing the music. More of the extended voice cast has been revealed too.

Joining the previously announced central duo of Haruki Ishiya as Hikaru Gero and Shion Wakayama as Mei Kinosaki (and seen in the trailer) are the likes of Anna Nagase as Kyoko Himekawa, Mariya Ise as Shizuku Ushio, Asaki Yuikawa as Shiori Ureshino, Soma Saito as Genya Naruko, Hirano Shirahama as Kimie Arashiyama, Simba Tsuchiya as Piichi Nakagawa, Haruka Shiraishi as Akari Gero, and Isamu Yusen as Toshiki Hanamaki. Much like how this trailer teases, it’s going to be a lot of characters with different abilities clashing all over.

What Is Marriagetoxin About?

If you wanted to get the jump on Marriagetoxin before it makes its official anime debut next year, you can find its current chapters available with Shueisha’s MangaPlus library along with new volumes of the series hitting shelves all the time. The series introduces fans to a deadly poison using assassin named Hikaru who needs to save his sister from being forced to bear an heir for their very difficult family line. So working together with a surprise “marriage swindler,” Hikaru ends up in a whole new kind of struggle to find a wife instead.

Anna Nagase, who voices Kyoko, even shared this statement of excitement about joining Marriagetoxin too, “When I first read the original manga, I was surprised by the unexpected combination of ‘marriage hunting’ and ‘hitmen,’ and I couldn’t help but laugh

at the contrast between the two themes. I’m truly thrilled to be playing Kyoko Himekawa, a character I absolutely love!”

