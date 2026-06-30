Summer 2026’s Best Anime Is Already Here, and Fans of KPop Demon Hunters Need to See It

It has been more than a year since KPop Demon Hunters was released, and since then, the animated series has announced a new installment and many new elements. Yet, its absence is still felt, and fans desperately want to see more. While there are many new entertainment offerings across every medium, the anime industry has proven itself capable of producing new series that are surprisingly close to KPop Demon Hunters‘ structure. 2026 alone has delivered waves of magical fantasy anime and action-packed series that are perfect for fans of the genre. Now that the Summer season has arrived, a new crop of anime has emerged as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just this week, a new anime called The World Is Dancing was released and has already been drawing attention thanks to its gorgeous visuals and niche genre, making it an intriguing pick for fans this season. However, with the release of its premiere episode on June 29, 2026, the anime has already proven itself to be arguably one of the best series of the season. The premiere establishes that it is by far one of the best-looking anime of the year, and perhaps the best-looking of the Summer season. More importantly, its premise is both niche and intriguing, yet somewhat similar to KPop Demon Hunters, which fans of the animated movie will definitely appreciate.

KPop Demon Hunters Fans Shouldn’t Miss This Captivating Summer Anime Airing on HIDIVE

Image courtesy of Cypic

KPop Demon Hunters‘ most captivating aspect, even more so than its action, was the entertainment it delivered through its songs and dance. The musical elements perfectly complemented the series’ premise, giving each character a moment to shine and elevating the story as a whole. The World Is Dancing is built around a similar appeal, but with an even more intriguing premise. The anime takes place in 1300s Japan, where one of the prominent forms of entertainment is Noh, a traditional theatrical dance and performance art. Within this setting, viewers are introduced to a young boy named Oniyasha, who cannot understand how dancing and singing are supposed to heal people.

However, after a fascinating encounter with a mysterious stranger and becoming captivated by their dance, Oniyasha discovers the majestic power of performance and sets out on a journey to master the art of Noh himself. What makes the anime particularly stand out is that its animation never falters, with every frame making it feel as though the characters themselves are dancing. The scene in which Oniyasha becomes entranced by the stranger’s performance is executed on a level that already rivals some of 2026’s best-looking anime, including Witch Hat Atelier and Jujutsu Kaisen.

It is surprising to see an anime centered on such a niche genre and a nearly forgotten aspect of Japanese culture receive a level of animation that even some highly acclaimed series never achieve. The World Is Dancing‘s premiere alone proves that it is an exceptionally well-crafted anime, and other Summer 2026 titles will have a difficult time competing with it. Its musical elements possess the same captivating quality that made KPop Demon Hunters so popular, and fans of the animated film should not miss this gorgeous Summer 2026 anime currently airing on HIDIVE.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!