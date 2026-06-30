5 Anime Villains Everyone Wanted to See Become Heroes

The anime industry also follows the basic structure of a fictional narrative by giving protagonists a journey in which antagonists appear as obstacles. These villains often emerge from the clichéd trope of seeking power and global dominance, with the heroes doing their best to stop them. However, many villains have evolved beyond this trope. Sometimes, villains emerge with ideologies that make them even more compelling than the heroes.

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Meanwhile, some have tragic backstories of such depth that it is easy to understand why they chose the paths they did. These elements are elevated to the point that it is natural for fans to want to see them on the side of good. While many anime villains have gone on to become heroes, there are a few who never made that turn despite fans wanting it to happen, and these five anime villains might be the perfect examples.

5) Obito Uchiha

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Speaking of villains with valid reasons for becoming villains, there is no doubt that Naruto has produced many of them, and while there are dozens that fans would want to see as heroes, this list includes two, with Obito Uchiha being the first. Essentially, Obito represents the dark path that Naruto himself could have walked had he been influenced by the wrong people and given in to despair. Perhaps Obito was the second most positive person in the Naruto universe after the titular protagonist.

As the series came to an end, fans got a rare chance to see Obito acting for the greater good. While it was somewhat satisfying to see Obito stand as a hero, it would have been even better to see him become Hokage, just as it was to see Naruto achieve that dream. Obito’s actions throughout the Naruto universe made him one of its most influential characters, and it is heartbreaking to see his innocence used for evil instead of the good he deserved.

4) Askeladd

Image Courtesy of WIT

Vinland Saga‘s Askeladd is one of the series’ best antagonists, proving it through his cunning tactics and skill as a war leader. In retrospect, his actions toward Thors and his role in driving Thorfinn down the path of revenge do not feel like those of an antagonist at all, but rather the result of his own ambitions. What further increased fans’ affection for Askeladd was how he occasionally showed remorse over Thors’ death and nearly gave up himself. As the narrative progressed, he also became a father figure to Thorfinn, something the young warrior desperately needed during such a difficult time.

The reason so many wanted to see Askeladd become a hero was largely because of his elite leadership and tactics. In a surprising twist, it was also revealed that he belonged to a royal family and was the rightful heir to the throne. In his final moments, he sacrificed himself by killing the king so that a more suitable ruler could take his place instead. By the end of Vinland Saga Season 1, there was no doubt that many wanted to see him become king despite the antagonistic portrayal he had in the early episodes.

3) Sukuna

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Sukuna was portrayed as the classic villain, introduced as the inner power residing within the series’ main hero. As Jujutsu Kaisen progressed, many assumed that his dynamic with Yuji would deepen and that the two would eventually find harmony, much like the relationship between Naruto and Kurama. However, as the story continued, Sukuna became even more antagonistic, committing acts that further solidified him as the villain.

What is lacking in his character development, however, is the fact that the series hinted that Sukuna had compelling reasons for becoming the entity he is but never fully explored them, missing an opportunity to make fans understand one of anime’s most sinister characters. The series never follows through on this, reflecting how Jujutsu Kaisen‘s narrative was not perfectly executed toward its end, especially since it never depicted the Heian era arc, which could have at least revealed Sukuna’s origins, as the hidden context surrounding them was highly poignant.

2) Akaza

Courtesy of Ufotable

Speaking of tragic stories, one of modern anime’s most compelling villains, Akaza, became a character that ultimately made fans cheer for him and wish he had become a hero. When Akaza first appeared and killed one of the series’ most beloved characters, Rengoku, he established himself as an antagonist like no other, perhaps even more so than the main villain. However, when his battle with Tanjiro and Giyu unfolded in the Infinity Castle, the series finally unveiled his tragic backstory.

Akaza emerged as the character with perhaps the most poignant backstory in the series, enduring a chain of tragic events that pushed him down the path of villainy. The fact that Akaza was never even given a choice and was forcibly turned into a demon by Muzan highlights that the potential for him to be a great hero was always there, but his circumstances never allowed him to become one.

1) Itachi Uchiha

courtesy of Studio Pierrot

It would be a crime not to mention Itachi’s name on a list of anime villains who rightfully deserve far more recognition than many heroes because of their actions. Itachi was portrayed as a rogue ninja who had massacred his entire clan. However, the revelation that he did it all for the greater good of his village elevated his status as both a character and a shinobi to an entirely different level.

However, it does not stop there. Even in death, he helped his younger brother grow stronger and laid the foundation for his return during the great crisis of the war, once again helping to save the world when everything went wrong. Despite all of this, only a handful of people ever learned of his sacrifices and heroic actions, and every fan of the series wishes to see him praised by others as the hero he truly was.

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