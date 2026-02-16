Shonen Jump’s Hottest Series Ends Part 1, Here’s What to Know About Part 2

Ever since its debut, Takeru Hokazono’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Kagurabachi, has been rising in popularity, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. The manga was released in September 2023, climbing its way to one of the best new-gen Shonen in the magazine. It’s Hokazono’s debut series, which makes this feat all the more impressive. The incredible story captured readers’ attention since its debut, and it has been rising in popularity ever since. The manga was released in September 2023, and it’s easily one of the most successful Weekly Shonen Jump series right now, without even getting an anime adaptation. The total volume sales were last recorded in October 2025, confirming that the manga has over 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers have increased exponentially since then.

Considering the success of the manga, an anime adaptation is sure to boost its popularity, likely surpassing many other Shonen Jump hits. The manga has released 121 chapters so far, and the latest one was released on February 15th, 2026. The series confirms that part one has officially reached its end, and the story will continue with a new arc.

When Will Kagurabachi Release Its Part 2?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although the manga has technically concluded the first part of the story, it doesn’t plan on taking any hiatus as of yet. The next Chapter 113 will be released on February 22nd, 2026, commencing a new arc. The manga hasn’t confirmed the number of parts the story is supposed to be divided into, but we can assume it should be two, considering that’s the usual standard. Kagurabachi will be celebrating its third anniversary in 2026, and it’s possible the manga may have only two to four years of serialization left.

Most of the popular new Shonen Jump series in recent times, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, aren’t long-running anymore, so there’s a possibility Kagurabachi will follow in the same footsteps. The first part is divided into three arcs, with the latest Sword Bearer Assassination being the longest one. As the arc concludes, Chihiro takes a crucial step towards achieving his childhood dream and becoming more like his father.

Will Kagurabachi Release an Anime Adaptation?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Rumors regarding an anime adaptation have been circulating since 2024, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet. Considering the series’ popularity, there’s no denying that an anime will be confirmed soon, and the announcement might happen this year. In December 2024, Toyo Keizai reported that CygamesPictures, being labeled as a “CyberAgent x Shochiku Production,” will be working on the anime.

Furthermore, in January this year, the same animation studio confirmed sharing a major announcement during AnimeJapan 2026, scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. The update sparked hope for an anime confirmation once again as anticipation grows even higher. Shonen Jump waits for more than two years before announcing an anime, so now is the perfect time for the highly anticipated adaptation to be released.

