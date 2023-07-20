Skull Island: Rise of Kong Announced With First Trailer

Update: Skull Island: Rise of the Kong has been officially announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch alongside a debut trailer, which can be seen above. It is set to release sometime this fall.

Original: A new King Kong game called Skull Island: Rise of the Kong has leaked, courtesy of Amazon Spain. The game has yet to be officially revealed, but we suspect this will change sometime today. Right now, the leak does not include the game's reveal trailer nor does it include a release date. What it does reveal are the platforms the King Kong game is coming to: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In other words, it's coming to all the modern platforms. We also know it's coming the way of GameMill Entertainment, a publisher that has a reputation for working on budget licensed games.

While we don't have a trailer yet for the game, we do have a game description via Amazon Spain, who went to early with their listing of the game. This description reveals the game is third-person and that you play King Kong himself, attempting to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw.

"Embark on a third-person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw," reads an official blurb about the game. "Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy's minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungles, and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island."

A New King Kong game leaked by Amazon Spain



Announcement of Skull Island: Rise of Kong by GameMill Entertainment pic.twitter.com/qN05LHOpX6 — HazzadorGamin,Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) July 20, 2023

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak nor the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this changing, but we do expect to see a formal announcement today, or at the latest, this week. Once a formal announcement is made, we will update the story with every salient new detail. In the meantime, this is all we got. That said, it's worth noting we knew a King Kong game was in development at GameMill Entertainment as of earlier this year, however, there was no word of what it was called. This is clearly that game.

