Skull Island: Rise of Kong Gets a Release Date, New Trailer

Skull Island: Rise of Kong was officially announced not long ago in June following a leak that revealed the existence of the new game, and it won't be much longer after that till players are able to play it for themselves. GameMill Entertainment announced this week the Skull Island: Rise of Kong release date and said that the game would be out on October 17th. A new trailer accompanied the release date announcement to show off more of what it'll look like to play as King Kong himself.

The game itself is being developed by IguanaBee and published by GameMill, the latter being a publisher that's got quite the portfolio by now of licensed adaptations of different movie and TV properties. This is far from the first King Kong game that we've gotten over the years, but it's also the first one that we've gotten in quite awhile.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong Trailer, Release Date

Our newest trailer for Skull Island: Rise of Kong which confirmed the release date opens with a grainy, cinematic look at the legend of King Kong before moving right along to the great gorilla smashing things and creatures of equally imposing size. Some of the gameplay mechanics like Kong being able to pick up objects and bash enemies with them are shown, but it's just quick bursts of actions for the most part that make it difficult to piece together any semblance of combos or abilities.

When the game releases on October 17th, it'll be out on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. A brief overview of the game shared by GameMill offered more to set up the story beyond what people would expect from a King Kong game.

"Take on an action-packed quest to avenge the death of Kong's parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: the saurian terror Gaw," a preview of the game said. "Traverse the mysterious island and uncover its secrets across a variety of treacherous environments, discovering the power coursing through its exotic flora and fauna. Conquer waves of primal beasts, defeat unique bosses, and rise above all who stand in Kong's way to being King!"

GameMill Entertainment's Games

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is one of many different licensed games that GameMill has had its hand in over time. The publisher tends to work with Nickelodeon properties quite often with games like Cartoon Network Battle Crashers, Nickelodeon Kart Racers, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as well as All-Star Brawl 2 all part of GameMill's portfolio. A Cobrai Kai game and Nerf Legends are some of the other non-Nick properties the publisher's worked with.

For this Kong game, however, you'll notice that "King Kong" isn't actually in the game's name similar to how that phrase is left out of other Kong-related properties at times, too. That sometimes deals with legal rights and licensing, and you can read up on all of that here to better understand the Kong situation.