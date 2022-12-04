Slam Dunk Movie Celebrates Release With New TV Spot

Slam Dunk is gearing up to make its grand comeback to the world of anime with a new feature film, and The First Slam Dunk is teasing more of what fans can expect to see from its action with the release of a new TV spot! There has been a recent upswing of classic manga and anime franchises coming back with new projects to celebrate special anniversaries and milestones, and the next one will bring back one of the top basketball projects ever! Original series creator Takehiko Inoue is returning to the classic series with this newest project, and it's going to introduce a whole new take on the franchise.

The First Slam Dunk is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and fans have been able to check out the boys of the Shohoku High School basketball team in action in a whole new way than fans have ever been able to see them. To give fans another idea of what this starting line up looks like in motion, and to celebrate the full release of the movie overseas, The First Slam Dunk has dropped a cool new TV spot that you can check out in full below:

What to Expect for Slam Dunk's New Movie

The First Slam Dunk is now working its way through theaters in Japan as of December 3rd, but there have yet to be any plans confirmed for a potential international release as of this writing. Original Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue actually wrote and directed the film himself for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. He's joined in the staff by Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, and Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors.

The main cast for The First Slam Dunk includes the likes of Shugo Nakamura as Ryota Miyagi, Jun Kasama as Hisashi Mitsui, Shinichiro Kamio as Kaede Rukawa, Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi, and Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi. If you wanted to check out the anime's original run from the 1990s for yourself, you can now find Slam Dunk streaming with Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from The First Slam Dunk when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!