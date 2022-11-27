Slam Dunk Movie Releases First Clip: Watch

Slam Dunk is gearing up to make its huge comeback with a new feature film hitting theaters overseas later this year, and fans have been given a new look at what to expect from The First Slam Dunk with a new promo showing off the first clip of the movie in motion! You might have noticed how many classic franchises have been returning with major new projects in the last couple of years, and now one of the biggest sports series of all time is getting its turn at it. Original series creator Takehiko Inoue is coming back for this new story, and it looks completely different from the anime's first adaptation.

The First Slam Dunk will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on December 3rd, and as it gets closer to its big premiere the movie has begun to reveal more footage of the actual reboot in motion. It showcases a much different look than the anime from the 1990s, and certainly continues to look like a major feature film upgrade in the newest promo for the movie that you can check out in action below:

How to Watch Slam Dunk's New Movie

The First Slam Dunk unfortunately has yet to confirm any international release plans after it hits theaters overseas in December, but what has been confirmed is that original creator Takehiko Inoue is actually writing and directing the film himself for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. He's joined in the staff by Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi, and Yu Kamatani as technical directors.

The main cast for the new Slam Dunk movie includes Shugo Nakamura as Ryota Miyagi, Jun Kasama as Hisashi Mitsui, Shinichiro Kamio as Kaede Rukawa, Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi, and Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi. If you wanted to check out the now complete anime series and get the low down before checking out the movie, you can find it in its entirety (without the feature film sequels, unfortunately) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this newest look at Slam Dunk's new movie? Are you going to check it out when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!