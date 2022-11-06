The First Slam Dunk Reveals Main Voice Cast, Runtime

Slam Dunk is one of the many franchises returning for a new project, and as it gets ready for the premiere of its new movie, The First Slam Dunk, has revealed more details about its main voice cast, opening and ending themes, and runtime! Fans might have noticed how many major series popular in the 1990s and 2000s have been returning for brand new reboot or revival projects, and soon that will usher in one of the biggest sports series of all time. Original series creator Takehiko Inoue has come back to the series for a new take on the classic, and soon fans will get to see it in motion.

The First Slam Dunk will be launching in theaters across Japan later this December, and ahead of its release has revealed that the main voice cast will have brand new faces bringing it all to life with the likes of Shugo Nakamura as Ryota Miyagi, Jun Kasama as Hisashi Mitsui, Shinichiro Kamio as Kaede Rukawa, Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi, and Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi. The Birthday will be performing the opening theme while 10-FEET will be performing the ending theme, "Dai Zero Kan." You can check out the newest trailer below:

How to Watch Slam Dunk's New Movie

The First Slam Dunk will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on December 3rd. Listed with a runtime of two hours and four minutes, there has yet to be any word on a potential international release for the new movie just yet. Original series creator Takehiko Inoue is writing and directing the film himself for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. He'll be joined on the staff by the likes of Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, and Yuta Ogura as CG producer.

Additional members of the staff include Kazuo Ogura as art director, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi, and Yu Kamatani technical directors. If you wanted to check out the now complete anime series, you can find it in its entirety (without the feature film sequels, unfortunately) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Will you be checking out Slam Dunk's new movie if you get the chance? How are you liking the look of it so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!