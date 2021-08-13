Slam Dunk Reveals New Trailer For 2022 Movie

The worlds of sports and anime have crossed over a number of times in the past, with the Tokyo Summer Olympics seeing a number of athletes paying homage to some major anime franchises including the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and more. Now, one of the biggest sports anime to ever be introduced to the medium, Slam Dunk, is looking to release a brand new movie that will revisit the franchise for the first time in decades, aiming to hit theaters in Japan in the fall of 2022 and fuse the worlds of anime and basketball once again.

Slam Dunk was first introduced as a manga series by mangaka Takehiko Inoue in 1990 as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, weaving the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a former delinquent who has found his calling on the basketball courts. With thirty-one volumes to its name, and a number of anime films and a television series being released over the years to better flesh out the story of the Shohoku High School basketball team. Inoue himself will be writing and directing the upcoming feature-length film, with the mangaka also being responsible for some classic series including the likes of Vagabond and Real, which are both far different from the story of Slam Dunk.

The Official Twitter Account of the Slam Dunk Movie shared a brief new teaser that gives us a brief glimpse of the work of Takehiko Inoue, which will be making a major comeback as the last anime project in the series landed in 1995:

The story of this 2022 Slam Dunk is still anyone's guess, as fans are debating whether it will be a reboot of the franchise or if it will act as a sequel of sorts to the original adventures of Inoue's beloved sports' franchise. Regardless, there are plenty of anime fans who are dying to see this major return of one of the biggest sports-related anime series of all time.

