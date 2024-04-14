Smiling Friends Season 2 Poster Released

Smiling Friends will be making its full comeback to Adult Swim with Season 2 next month, and has released a fun new poster to help celebrate the new episodes! Smiling Friends Season 2 is likely the most anticipated return for Adult Swim this year overall as fans have been eagerly waiting to see the new season ever since it was first announced. This came to a wild climax during April Fool's Day this year as Adult Swim not only brought Smiling Friends back will full episodes remade with puppets, but also the sneaky premiere of the first episode from the new season.

Smiling Friends Season 2 will be making its full premiere next month following the stealth debut of its first episode for April Fool's Day, and the new episodes will be offering more wacky shenanigans of the main core cast of characters. Hyping up Charlie, Pim, Alan, and Glep's return in the new episodes later this Spring, Adult Swim has shared a fun poster for Smiling Friends' new episodes that give an idea of the kinds of wacky fun we'll get to see in action soon enough. Check it out below:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Smiling Friends Season 2 – When to Watch

For those who missed out on the stealth premiere of Smiling Friends Season 2 on April Fools' Day, it thankfully won't be too much longer before it has its full debut with Adult Swim. Smiling Friends Season 2 will be premiering on Sunday, May 12th at midnight with new episodes then being available to stream with Max the day after their initial premiere. It's time to catch up with everything that happened in the first time around before the new season hits.

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new season as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

What do you think of this newest look at Smiling Friends Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!