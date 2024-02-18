Solo Leveling Recap Episode Announced

Solo Leveling made its big anime debut last month, and the series stands as one of the biggest hits of 2024. With A-1 Pictures overseeing the adaptation, Solo Leveling has put forward a number of epic battles since its premiere. The show's growing reputation means more fans are locking into Solo Leveling by the day. And to help audience's keep up, Solo Leveling has just announced its first recap episode.

The update comes courtesy of A-1 Pictures as the Solo Leveling team announced the recap. The anime's next episode will be a recap special, and it is slated to launch on February 24th. So if you are not caught up on all things Solo Leveling, this special recap will help you out.

And before you ask, no – this recap will not take up space in season one's episode order. Solo Leveling season one is expected to run for a single cour, so just 12 episodes are on the horizon. This recap episode will be a bonus release, so you can think of it as episode 7.5. Solo Leveling still have five more full-blown episodes to release before season one ends.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, you should know the series began in July 2016 under Chugong, and its famous webtoon launched two years later with the help of artist Jang Sung-rak. Solo Leveling is heralded as one of the best-selling web comics of all time, so netizens were quick to examine its anime order. A-1 Pictures licensed Solo Leveling for an anime adaptation several years ago. Now, Solo Leveling is live at last, and you can read up on the anime's official synopsis below to learn more about the South Korean series:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about Solo Leveling season one so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!