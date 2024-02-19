Solo Leveling Cliffhanger Teases Next Arc

Solo Leveling's newest episode has reached a new stage of Sung Jinwoo's growth, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is setting up for the real bulk of Dungeons & Prisoners arc! Solo Leveling's anime has been spending the first few episodes of its run so far showcasing Jinwoo's harsh world of Hunters, and it's been revealed that each of the Hunters can be just as dangerous as the monsters within the dungeons. But as the anime sees Jinwoo growing in strength even more, it's time for the anime to kickstart a new arc.

Solo Leveling's anime has started with the first few aspects of the Dungeons & Prisoners arc with the newest episode of the series, but the final events of the newest episode have kicked off the full start to the next major story. As Jinwoo has reached a new level of strength by fighting off a terrifyingly strong monster, he's also gotten a new goal as the Demon's Castle dungeon has the recipe for the Elixir of Life, a potion that Jinwoo thinks could heal his mother of the illness he has been fighting to support all this time.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

What's Next for Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling Episode 7 sees Jinwoo challenging the Hell's Gatekeeper Cerberus in a new S-Rank Dungeon that he got access to. This monster took him to his limits as Jinwoo learned how much more he has to learn, and now Jinwoo has a proper goal for the future. Defeating this monster gave him the key for the Demon's Castle, but Jinwoo realized that it would be far too early for him to challenge this real dungeon given that the gatekeeper already gave him way too much trouble.

But he'll need to overtake the Demon's Castle soon as the dungeon has the three parts he needs to forge the Elixir of Life, the potion he'll need to save his mother. But this isn't Jinwoo's only concern for the future either as he's about to get thrown into a whole new arc where he'll meet faces from his past, and then stir up even more trouble in the coming episodes following a break for a recap.

What are you hoping to see in Solo Leveling's next major arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!