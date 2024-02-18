Solo Leveling Shows Off Jinwoo's Toughest Fight Yet

Solo Leveling has wrapped up its first major arc as Sung Jinwoo now has a clear goal for the future, but it came at the cost of one of his toughest fights in the anime to date against a monster that almost killed him! Solo Leveling has been spending its first slate of episodes steadily introducing fans to the harsh world of Hunters that Jinwoo currently occupies. It's been revealed that not only are the monsters within dungeons a threat to human life, but other hunters are going to be just as deadly. Thankfully, Jinwoo has a secret way to survive it all.

Now that Jinwoo is learning more about being a Player and the leveling up in strength that his current video game like existence allows, he's also discovering just how risky some of the dungeons he can take on could be. This comes to a peak in Episode 7 that sees him taking on an S-Rank Dungeon, and is nearly killed when fighting against a foe that nearly kills him. But it also ends up being one of the biggest and most impressive fights in the anime to date.

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo vs. Cerberus

Solo Leveling Episode 7 sees Jinwoo discover that his daily rewards had stacked to lead to a new kind of reward that brought up a special loot box. Giving him the key to a "Demon King's Castle" S-Rank Dungeon, Jinwoo decides to see for himself whether or not he could tackle the dungeon since it offers the Elixir of Life as a reward. It's here he comes across the "Hell's Gatekeeper Cerberus" which ends up being the toughest boss he's had to face against yet as it bloodies him immediately.

Through this fight Jinwoo discovers that he has a health bar that is pushed to the brink and he almost loses his life if not for buying a quick stock of potions to barely survive. Needing to make it three minutes until Cerberus' rage period ends, Jinwoo ends up barely making it to the point where he's able to kill this powerful foe and level up in the process. But it this gatekeeping monster nearly killed him, Jinwoo now understands how tough an S-Rank Dungeon is going to be.

What did you think of Jinwoo's fight against the Cerberus in the newest Solo Leveling anime?