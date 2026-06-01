Solo Leveling Anime Gets Major Update From Crunchyroll Amid Season 3 Delay

Solo Leveling has gotten a promising update on its future from a major Crunchyroll executive while fans are waiting on Season 3 of the anime. Solo Leveling has been one of the biggest anime debuts of the last couple of years, and it has still been taking over the world as seen with the recent 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Nabbing some big wins despite all of the competition from the last year, and even breaking records with the streamer that no other show has done before, there’s no question that fans are excited to see what’s next.

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Solo Leveling wrapped up its second season last year without any word on a potential , but a new update from Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini with Radio Times has revealed that the team is indeed “actively working” on the anime’s future. While it was not a confirmation of a new season, Purini revealed that Crunchyroll is hoping to “announce something soon” when it comes to what’s next for Solo Leveling.

A-1 Pictures

“Nothing to announce, but we are just as eager as the fans for the next show!” Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini stated when asked about Solo Leveling‘s anime future. It unfortunately might not be the concrete update that fans are hoping for with the anime’s future, it’s still a good move forward as Purini also confirmed, “We know the creators are actively working on it, so hopefully we can announce something soon.” Which is a great confirmation to have even if it’s not a full reveal that .

This falls in line with a statement Solo Leveling series producer Atsushi Kaneko revealed earlier this year as well. , Kaneko noted through a translator that “He does have a lot of plans for the future, but he is not able to say so much…right now, all he can say is working very hard for it.” Ultimately, the producer did ask for more time while they work on it, “He will live up to everybody’s expectations and is working hard on it, but please give us a little bit time.”

Is Solo Leveling Going to Get a Season 3

A-1 Pictures

A-1 Pictures, the animation studio behind Solo Leveling, will be coming to for their now in the works projects. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not they will be revealing more about Solo Leveling‘s future, but there could be even more revealed about its future than fans currently have. That’s especially true as there’s no confirmation as to what kind of continuation that the franchise might even have planned.

Solo Leveling has been such a massive success that there is a potential for a third season, of course, but there’s also the potential for something even bigger down the line. With feature film releases being all the rage these days for popular anime hits, it’s all the more possible that a theatrical release is in the franchise’s future too. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what kind of future could be on the way.

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HT – Radio Times