Solo Leveling’s Next Installment Is Already Facing Challenges, and More Are Yet to Come

Solo Leveling made a tremendous impact with its first season, and that success was elevated even further by its second season, which helped the anime break numerous records. Despite the series being silent for more than a year, it continues to set new milestones, recently becoming the highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll after surpassing 1 million user reviews. This suggests that fans are eagerly looking forward to the anime’s next installment, Season 3. However, even a year after Season 2’s successful conclusion, there has been no announcement regarding the anime’s return. That said, the franchise has not been completely silent.

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While Season 3 has yet to be announced, Netflix revealed that a live-action adaptation of the series is currently in development. As time has passed, more updates have emerged, and the reveal of the lead cast has generated considerable excitement. Popular Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok has been cast as Sung Jinwoo, adding even more anticipation for the project. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting news about this adaptation alongside Season 3 of the anime. Recently, the lead actor of the ambitious Solo Leveling live-action adaptation attended a Comic Con event in Hong Kong, where he shared an update on the project, revealing that expressing the action sequences has been one of its biggest challenges.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live-Action Is Facing Challenges During Filming

At a recent Comic Con event in Hong Kong, Byeon Woo-seok had a dedicated panel where questions about Solo Leveling naturally came up, and the actor answered them enthusiastically. As shared by a fan on X, a clip from the event shows Woo-seok explaining that one of the biggest challenges he has faced during filming involves the action sequences. More specifically, he revealed how difficult it is to express emotions during these scenes. According to the actor, action sequences rely heavily on what the body can convey, making it difficult to fake emotions in those moments. In the same statement, however, he described the challenge as both fun and interesting.

From Woo-seok’s comments, it is clear that he is facing some unique challenges, likely stemming from his limited experience with action-heavy roles. That said, his enthusiasm suggests that it is something he will overcome, especially since he has previously expressed that he is a fan of the franchise and wants to do justice to it for the fans. While this is a minor setback, Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action adaptation is still expected to face other challenges, particularly when it comes to adapting the story and delivering its intended scale. However, the biggest hurdle will likely be the CGI.

The Solo Leveling series is filled with fantastical elements, including high-octane action and magical abilities, all of which will require extensive CGI work. Given the reputation of many live-action adaptations for having inconsistent visual quality, there is understandable concern that this project could struggle from the outset. That said, Netflix has appeared increasingly serious about its live-action productions in recent years, and with Solo Leveling becoming one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, the company is likely approaching the adaptation with considerable caution. As a result, only time will tell how Solo Leveling‘s ambitious next installment turns out and whether these current challenges remain minor setbacks rather than major obstacles for the project.

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