Solo Leveling Announces Anime Return With New Movie

Jinwoo Sung has become a big name in the anime world, and it makes sense why. Solo Leveling’s debut in 2024 was, reportedly, so popular that it crashed Crunchyroll’s server on the first day of its premiere. Following the first two seasons of the WebTOON-turned anime juggernaut, Solo Leveling is preparing to finally make a comeback. While this might not be the official third season reveal that some fans are waiting for, the “World’s Worst Hunter’ plans to return to the silver screen following his original cinematic success with the upcoming arrival of Solo Leveling -Beyond The System-.

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Announced as a part of A-1 Pictures’ panel at this year’s Anime Expo, the upcoming anime adaptation will be the long-awaited comeback of Jinwoo following his successful debut. Crunchyroll is set to release the new movie in theaters, which is billed as a direct continuation of the series. Here’s how the anime streaming service describes the movie:

“Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will be a direct continuation of the series, picking up following the events of Season 2 (Arise from the Shadows). Additionally, Crunchyroll and Aniplex have revealed the English title and debuted a new teaser key visual. No additional details about the film have been revealed. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online). The film is produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll.” A release date has yet to be revealed, but this is still great news for fans of the anime, and Crunchyroll has dropped a new “companion concept video” below.

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When Last We Left Jinwoo

a-1 Pictures

At the end of Solo Leveling’s second season, Jinwoo’s rise in power only became more prevalent for the man who was once the least powerful hunter in the world. As his powers have continued to evolve thanks to the mysterious system that he is a part of, the protagonist managed to become humanity’s ace in the hole on the insect-infested island known as Jeju. While scores of hunters were killed thanks to the ants and the ants’ dark king, Beru, Sung came in like a hurricane and managed to defeat the villain in quick succession. adding the ant king to his collection of shadows.

The previous movie that erupted from Jinwoo’s action-packed tale was Solo Leveling: Re-Awakening, which arrived as a compilation film similar to those of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. Rather than creating an entirely new story, the movie took episodes from season one and season two to create one big theatrical experience. It has yet to be revealed if this will be the same for Beyond The System, and whether this will be the lead-in for an official third season.

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