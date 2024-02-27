When Does Solo Leveling Episode 8 Release?

Solo Leveling took a brief break for the anime, but thankfully the release date for Solo Leveling Episode 8 is only a few more days away! Solo Leveling has been one of the standout new releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and has been dominating the action anime conversation with the first few episodes of its run so far. But things had a bit of a hiccup as the anime had to take a brief break with the release of a special recap episode last week showcasing everything that has happened to Sun Jinwoo in the episodes showcased thus far.

The release of this recap episode took Solo Leveling fans by surprise as they weren't expect to take a break after the anime set up Sung Jinwoo on a huge new path, but thankfully Episode 8 of the anime is coming our way this week. For those anxiously waiting for the premiere of Solo Leveling Episode 8, the episode will be premiering on Saturday, March 2nd at 9:30AM PST and will be streaming with Crunchyroll if the current schedule holds. So it's time to get back on track!

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

What's Next for Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling Episode 7 saw Jinwoo challenging his first S-Rank Dungeon that he got a key to after figuring out that he could extend the numbers he got towards his daily rewards. Jinwoo barely survived the fight against a terrifying monster that was guarding the Demon's Castle inside this dungeon's area, but he was able to defeat it after figuring out its quirks. But realizing he'll need to be much stronger to properly challenge this dungeon, Jinwoo decides to instead focusing on getting strong enough to overcome this challenge.

If you wanted to catch up with Solo Leveling in time for Episode 8, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

How have you been liking Solo Leveling so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!