Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Fan Goes Viral After Spotting Ghost in the Shell’s Surprising Connection

One Sonic the Hedgehog 2 fan has gone viral after spotting an unexpected connection to the Ghost in the Shell franchise! Following the successful debut of the first film (after a major shake up from fans caused the filmmakers to go back to the drawing board and redesign Sonic himself), it was quickly announced that a second movie was now in the works. After much anticipation over what this new movie would look like with the addition of other characters from the franchise, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially made its debut to a surprising response.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2′s first trailer introduced fans to the first looks at many of the new additions being made for the upcoming sequel, and these include new looks for Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman and more. The trailer opens with a shadowy Sonic eating a chili dog before jumping off a building to help those in need, and as Rendy Jones has pointed out (and gone viral with fans as a result), the opening few minutes of the new trailer mirror a very famous look from Ghost in the Shell! Check it out below:

They had no right to be this damn nerdy for a Sonic movie. I’m absolutely dead. pic.twitter.com/qDJSgkCHQ7 — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) December 10, 2021

These parallels are far too close to not be an intentional shout out, but even if they aren’t, it’s still quite the hilarious coincidence between the two wildly different properties. This only makes the new sequel even more exciting for all of the potential references and Easter Eggs to the original Sonic the Hedgehog franchises and many more hidden throughout the upcoming sequel. Scheduled for a release on April 8th next year, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is reportedly described as such following a leak from a copyright filing:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

