Sonic the Hedgehog 2 First Trailer Revealed

The first-ever Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer was revealed tonight during The Game Awards 2021. The sequel was first announced back in May 2020, only a couple of months after the release of its predecessor debuted to $319.7 million at the box office, making it one of the year’s biggest hits and the most successful video game movie of all time. That said, since its announcement, we’ve seen nothing of the movie beyond its official poster, but tonight that changed.

As you would expect, the sequel takes place after the events of the first movie and picks up with Sonic alone in the Green Hills while Tom and Maddie Wachowski are on vacation. This is all interrupted by the return of Doctor Eggman, who is back to find the Master Emerald with the help of Knuckles the Echidna, who wasn’t in the first movie. Who also wasn’t in the first movie is Miles “Tails” Prower, who joins Sonic to thwart Doctor Eggman and Knuckle’s plans.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned trailer for yourself:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to debut in the United States on April 8, 2022. Director Jeff Fowler is back for the sequel, who is adapting screenplay written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington

“Since the conversation will naturally always land there, I don’t think Sonic is the best video game movie to date but the competition is so slim that the argument could certainly be made by parties about its claim to the crown,” reads a snippet from our review of the first movie. “Sonic the Hedgehog succeeds where so many other video game adaptations fail because it captures the spirit of the games and the character. It doesn’t matter that it’s not a 1:1 adaptation of the games, because Sonic’s core personality and need for adventure are fully on display and the good-natured narrative at its center is heartwarming and wholesome entertainment. I eagerly await to see if the film gets the sequel it sets up, because this is a world that I could continue to find endearing and enjoyable, which is not something to be said about so many other kid movie franchises these days.”