Studio Ghibli Will Sell Theme Park Tickets Internationally

Studio Ghibli swung open the doors to its very own amusement park earlier this year, with the production house seeking to expand on the theme park in the future by further creating environments that are modeled from some of their biggest movies. Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Kiki's Delivery Service are just a few of the movies that will have a place in the new theme park, and it seems as though anime fans not living in Japan will have the opportunity to pick up tickets next year.

In 2023, Studio Ghibli is set to release its next feature-length film in How Do You Live?, which is being touted as the final film of legendary director Hayao MIyazaki. The upcoming movie is based on a 1937 novel written by author Genzaburo Yoshino, following a fifteen-year-old boy named Junichi Honda. Much like Ghibli's The Wind Rises, this adaptation might not delve into the supernatural as many of Ghibli's offerings have, though it might just tug on some heartstrings all the same. While Miyazaki has stated in the past that he would retire following the completion of previous projects, this time might be the finale of his long career.

Studio Ghibli: Where To Buy Tickets

Studio Ghibili's Official Website will have the tickets ready to buy for international anime fans beginning on January 10th, with the tickets themselves slated to be made available, at first, for the time between March 15th to April 30th, giving park-goers a good window for taking in the real world anime environments.

Ghibli isn't the only anime attractions that were erected in Japan, as Universal Studios Japan has taken the opportunity to create rides and tributes to anime juggernauts including the likes of One Piece, Attack on Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sailor Moon, Case Closed, Hunter x Hunter, and more. While there aren't plans to bring any of these Universal attractions to the parks in North America, the recent jump of Super Mario World from the east to the west recently certainly shows that the possibility is there.

