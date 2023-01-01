Studio Ghibli Celebrates 2023 With 'Year of the Rabbit' Art

The new year is here, and of course, that means celebrations are ringing in across the globe. January 1st marks the start of a new beginning for many, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one. From film to television, the entertainment industry has a lot planned for the year, and now Studio Ghibli is hyping the Year of the Rabbit with a new sketch.

As you can see below, a new piece of artwork has released by Studio Ghibli earlier today to celebrate the new year. Director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki chose to ink some art to mark the start of 2023. And given this year is now the Year of the Rabbit, what else was Miyazaki to draw except for a bunny?

The director penned a cute rabbit for fans with long tan ears and a pudgy tummy. The little guy is holding a sign that reads 2023, and he is joined by several familiar faces. For one, we can see a tiny little Totoro over to the rabbit's side, and the pair are joined by several soot sprites.

Clearly, this 2023 bunny fits in with Miyazaki's cast of mascots, and fans are loving how this 2023 champion looks. Of course, Miyazaki does have a knack in drawing adorable animals, and you only have to look at My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo to see that truth. However, the director has not been able to summon cute critters at his desk for years. Miyazaki began work on his next feature film How Do You Live some time ago, and the coming-of-age tale promises to be an introspective tale. So when the director returns to the big screen, well – it won't be with cute guys like this New Year bunny!

