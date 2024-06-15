Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7 Preview Released: Watch

Smiling Friends is nearing the end of the second season, and Adult Swim has shared a new preview for what's coming our way in Episode 7! Smiling Friends has been bigger than ever with fans ever since it debuted Season 2 earlier this Spring, and it's been one of the biggest hits for Adult Swim the year thus far. It's made the anticipation for each new episode hard to wait through than ever as it's increasingly difficult to guess what could be coming in any coming adventure. But with Smiling Friends confirming Season 3 is already in the works, it's at least made the upcoming end easier to bear.

Smiling Friends Season 2 is only a few more episodes away from its final episode, but thankfully each episode this season has offered different mix ups than seen in the first. The preview for Episode 7 teases no different as we'll not only get to see a Pim and Boss adventure, but it's also revealed soon after that we'll see Charlie and Allan hanging out for the first real time together. On top of that, the reason why they don't pair up is also addressed in a hilarious manner as well. Check out the preview below.

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "The Magical Red Jewel (aka Tyler Gets Fired)" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 16th at midnight before being made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The Boss and Pim fight for their lives in a mysterious world called Spamtopia. Meanwhile, Charlie confronts Allan over something serious."

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first six episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the final episodes of the season, Adult Swim teases Smiling Friends on a whole as Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."