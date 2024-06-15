One Piece Announces New Uniqlo Collection

In One Piece's long history, the Straw Hat Pirates have done something that many other anime characters don't, they've changed their clothing. With the arrival of new storylines, Luffy and company will routinely sport new outfits to "blend in" with their surroundings. Such has been the case with the final saga as the Straw Hats have worn futuristic attire in the presence of Dr. Vegapunk. Now, the Shonen Swashbuckling series is once again teaming up with Uniqlo to create its own fashion brand that spans the times of the East Blue Saga to the Future Island Arc.

One Piece fans might not have much longer to witness new outfits that Luffy and the Thousand Sunny gang wear. Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about the fact that both the manga and anime adaptation are in the final saga for the series, as Luffy's quest to become the king of the pirates is looking to end following a decades-long run. While the challenges have never been greater for the Straw Hat Pirates, each member has come a long way and Monkey has the ability to rely on his ultimate transformation, Gear Fifth, when it comes to battling evil pirates and the World Government.

One Piece x Uniqlo: A Wild Anime Crossover

Uniqlo has had its fair share of anime crossover in the past, creating fashion for franchises including Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu, Attack on Titan, and Mobile Suit Gundam to name a few. This isn't the first time that the fashion producers have teamed up with the Straw Hats however, as the company has featured One Piece attire to celebrate major occasions such as the release of One Piece films, One Piece: Stampede and One Piece Film: Red.

Uniqlo has released an official description of their One Piece crossover on their official website which reads as such, "The TV anime "ONE PIECE" is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The adventures of the main character, Monkey D. Luffy, are depicted on T-shirts. This commemorative collection features designs from the determined departure in the "East Blue Arc" to the latest "Egghead Arc".

