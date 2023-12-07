Spongebob Squarepants Anime Returns With Epic New Opening: Watch

In 2017, one fan animator took it upon themselves to imagine Bikini Bottom in an anime style as the unofficial Spongebob Squarepants anime arriving online. Netting a number of opening and ending themes, along with a full premiere episode, the fan animation was able to take the best parts of Spongebob Squarepants and anime and slap them together. Now, a new opening theme song has been released that not only continues the unofficial anime, but introduces a hilarious new arc dubbed the "Frycook Games Arc".

For those who might not be up to date on their Spongebob lore, the Fry Cook Games were first introduced as a part of Spongebob Squarepants in the animated show's second season. In the Nickelodeon series, the debut of the games saw Spongebob facing off against his best friend Patrick, as the latter had been chosen by Plankton to represent the Chum Bucket. With Spongebob representing Mr. Krabs and the Krusty Krab, the episode in question saw the two friends coming to the realization their friendship was more important than the potential victory as part of the spectacle. While the new opening for the Spongebob Squarepants anime plays on the events of the season two episode, it also adds quite a few original moments that weren't seen in the series and add a few new contestants to the roster.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Fry Cook Games Arc

The unofficial Spongebob Squarepants Anime now runs under the hilarious name, "Suponjibobu", with the new theme song, "Reason" performed by singer HelloROMIX. While fan animator Narmak created an original episode for this hilarious new take on Bikini Bottom, it seems unlikely that they'll be creating an entire series outside of shorts. There has yet to be an official Spongebob anime, but we could only hope it would hit the same levels as the unofficial animations.

Spongebob Squarepants has become one of the biggest animated series on Nickelodeon, netting almost three hundred episodes and currently on its fourteenth season. As the series has garnered countless pieces of merchandise and a handful of feature-length films, the denizens of Bikini Bottom don't appear to be stopping any time soon.

Do you want to see an official anime take place in Bikini Bottom? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spongebob Squarepants.