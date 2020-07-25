Spongebob Squarepants' Anime Has Fans Shocked And Amazed

Spongebob Squarepants has long been one of the most popular animated series on Nickelodeon, even overshadowing the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, and fans have been freaking out in response to a fan animation that places the fry cook of the Krusty Krab into the world of anime. Youtube animator Narmak was able to take the denizens of Bikini Bottom and re-imagine them with a nearly flawless anime interpretation, as Spongebob battles against the large physical threat of Bubble Bass while trying to save his co-worker Squidward from defeat and death!

Okay so why the spongbob anime go so hard tho?? Like, it has no business being this good. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UAHkrAKzBJ — WaifuMancer666 | Depression SZN | (@Mancer69) July 25, 2020

