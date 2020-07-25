Spongebob Squarepants' Anime Has Fans Shocked And Amazed
Spongebob Squarepants has long been one of the most popular animated series on Nickelodeon, even overshadowing the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, and fans have been freaking out in response to a fan animation that places the fry cook of the Krusty Krab into the world of anime. Youtube animator Narmak was able to take the denizens of Bikini Bottom and re-imagine them with a nearly flawless anime interpretation, as Spongebob battles against the large physical threat of Bubble Bass while trying to save his co-worker Squidward from defeat and death!
Okay so why the spongbob anime go so hard tho?? Like, it has no business being this good. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UAHkrAKzBJ— WaifuMancer666 | Depression SZN | (@Mancer69) July 25, 2020
What did you think of the first episode of the Spongebob Squarepants anime episode? Would you like to see this made into an official series at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the pineapple under the sea!
It Goes Crazy Indeed
This spongebob anime goes crazy. Squidward going through that Sasuke and Vegeta phase 😭 pic.twitter.com/EIWV6JyhGK— Asta (@_AstaSenpai_) July 23, 2020
It Was Indeed Sick
Yo that SpongeBob anime was actually sick 😂 bring me episode 2 pic.twitter.com/bdbzZ3huCb— NaraStyle (@NaraaStyle) July 24, 2020
It Slaps
WHY DOES THE SPONGEBOB ANIME ACTUALLY SLAP WTF THE FIRST EPISODE IS SO GOOD LOOOL— Wrath (@WrathFGC) July 24, 2020
What Are You Doing With Your Life?
idk what are u doing with ur life if u ain't watching the spongebob anime,,, pic.twitter.com/yLvE1Npoca— ᵉˡᶦ (@jichuwued) July 24, 2020
Fullmetal Squarepants
Man! I sure love spongebob the anime! And this scene looked familar to me... pic.twitter.com/3wdbgCYYEB— Rozi_shi ೫ (@rozi_shi) July 23, 2020
A New Favorite Has Emerged
ANIME SPONGEBOB IS MA NEW FEVERET ANIMEEEEE pic.twitter.com/bxtecSlse2— Pudelll (@Fuuudel) July 24, 2020
The Best And Only
the Spongebob anime is the best and only anime I watched, don't @ me bro— pundone (@pundune) July 24, 2020
A New Obsession
i’m so obsessed with spongebob anime... pic.twitter.com/EcqFROxRue— yedam's manager (@gdtothetop) July 25, 2020
It's Something Else
man, the SpongeBob anime is something else pic.twitter.com/F7vuTiU69v— kat // kael (@zminAtaK) July 24, 2020
Let's Go
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.