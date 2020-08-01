Viral SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Teases Surprising English Dub

SpongeBob Squarepants' viral anime openings not only have graduated to a full episode, but now is teasing a surprisingly great English dub release is on the way! If you have been on Twitter for the last few years, there is a chance that you may have seen animator NARMAK's anime interpretations of the famous Nickelodeon cartoon in the past. Not only making a major viral hit with one anime styled opening, but several different ones that teased fun new interpretations of the fan favorite animated series. The latest release of the first full episode of this series has gone viral in just the same fashion too.

Fans have already heaped tons of praise on the first full entry in the fan-made SpongeBob Squarepants anime, there is bound to be even more praise coming its way with the upcoming release of the series' English dub. NARMAK took to Twitter to share a new trailer for the viral series to tease much of the English dubbing work that these crafty fans and artists have put together. And it's just as surprisingly great as the anime take on the series is!

With talented individuals that do their best to match the original voice cast (with a cast list NARMAK shared on Twitter here), it's so splendidly put together that the full release of the dub is bound to be an excellent one. Unfortunately there's no date for the upcoming dub just yet (or whether or not this is just a hilarious bit on top of several other hilarious bit), but fans might want to keep an eye out to see what this team can surprise us with yet!

SpongeBob Anime ENGLISH DUB pic.twitter.com/vudkhVtSeJ — NARMAK (@NARMAK13) July 30, 2020

Although this was a genuinely fun premise at first, now that there's a full episode out there, SpongeBob Squarepants makes for a pretty good anime series. It's already got fights and wacky character designs, it turns out all it needed was that final push from a talented group. As for the official series, SpongeBob's third film outing, Sponge on the Run, is currently getting ready for a video on demand release on CBS All Access.

What did you think of the first full outing for this "SpongeBob Squarepants anime"? Did you watch through the several cool anime openings this artist has crafted in the past? Would you watch a full officially made anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

