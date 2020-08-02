Viral SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Returns Following Successful Fan Campaign

It's been a wild week for fans of animator NARMAK's viral SpongeBob Squarepants anime shorts as not only has the anime itself gone viral, but reached a whole new audience following a successful fan campaign to save it (and NARMAK's YouTube channel) from a strike take down. After releasing a string of viral anime inspired openings, NARMAK went and released a full episode featuring the "Bubble Bass" arc that itself went as viral as the much shorter videos of the past. But this video was taken down from YouTube as NARMAK revealed that it was a violation of YouTube's "child safety policy."

This really got to fans as they enjoyed much of the artistry that went into making a much longer version of the SpongeBob Squarepants anime. Fans then started a #SaveSpongeBob anime campaign on Twitter, and it quickly picked up a ton of speed (trending in both Technology and Entertainment areas on Twitter) to the point where now Narmak's video has indeed returned to YouTube.

Narmak took to Twitter to update fans on the situation noting that the original video was not only back up, but that the strike on their account has been removed. As of this writing, the video is indeed available for viewing on their YouTube account (which you can find here) so it seems like the main issue has been resolved. Then again, you might want to hurry and catch it for yourself just in case! Or maybe wait for that illustrious English dub!

I THINK ITS BACK GUYS, HOLY SHIT, PEOPLE ARE TELLING ME ITS BACK UP Go check it out and confirm!! Waiting on the YouTube reply for more details. Jesus christ everyone, I think we did it!! pic.twitter.com/YPix1XQghJ — NARMAK (@NARMAK13) August 2, 2020

If for some reason you cannot find it on YouTube or want to check it out from a different source, there are thankfully other avenues to do so. You can find it on classic animation site Newgrounds (which you can find at the link here), and of vourse you can find it through Narmak Animations' official Facebook page at the link here. You might also want to keep an eye out for future episodes!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.