Spy x Family Is Reportedly Getting a 2022 Anime

Spy x Family has become one of the best series at Shueisha, and fans know that popularity had to tip over at some point. It has always been a matter of time until Spy x Family got its own anime, and a new report suggests the show is being worked on now. So if this update is on the mark, it seems Spy x Family will be here before too long.

The update comes from Kodansha itself as the publication included a special interview in its new issue of FRaU. It was there Cocomi spoke about her excitement for the Spy x Family anime, and the musician's nod is the first to ever make mention of an anime.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The musician told the magazine that she "looks forward to the animated adaptation of the popular Spy x Family series next year." This note was found online on Kodansha's official site, but the interview portion mentioning Spy x Family has since been removed. You can still find it using the Internet Archive's wayback function, and fans were also quick to screen cap the mention online.

This is not the first piece of evidence to go live about a Spy x Family anime. Back in February, a website titled 'Spy-Family.net' went live before a Twitter account labeled @spyfamily_anime was registered. It seems like Spy x Family is moving slowly with its anime reveal, and this new interview has added even more smoke to the fire.

If you do not know about Spy x Family, you still have time to catch up on the manga. Viz Media is overseeing the story's publication in the United States. You can find its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment — get married and have a kid — he may finally be in over his head!"

HT - ANN