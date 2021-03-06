Spy x Family Domain Registration Could Hint at New Anime Series

✖

A new domain registered for Spy x Family hints that a new anime adaptation could be on the way! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family has been one of the most popular series to release through Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in recent years, and since its 2019 launch fans have grown to love its central wacky family. This success has been reflected in its physical releases as well as its volume sales have hit some major sales milestones in the last year. It seems that success has garnered some important new attention from where it absolutely needs it.

An anime could very well be in the works for Spy x Family. It's far from an official confirmation, so take this with a notable grain of salt, but a new website domain (spy-family.net) has been registered for the series. The domain is not currently active with anything that could tease an anime, but as reports from @WSJ_manga on Twitter and other notable sources have mentioned things get a bit spicier on Twitter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

A new (currently private) Twitter account has been opened for @spyfamily_anime, and while none of this is official by any means as there has been no announcement or confirmation one way or the other, this does make things all the more enticing should an official anime adaptation of Endo's original manga series actually get produced.

There have been some anime announcements that have been spotted before hand through domain registrations before such as the currently in the works Chainsaw Man anime series. This report also has some interesting implications as reports of a new anime for Spy x Family go as far back as last Spring. There had been no updates on that front since that initial report, but it did claim that it was in the planning stages and was a "while away" back then.

Should Spy x Family get an official anime series, it would likely catapult the series to even greater success than it enjoys now. There is also lots more to adapt, but Endo's series has a very episodic nature built in that lends itself well to original anime adventures should a 12 episode order go that route.

But what do you think? Would you watch an anime based on Spy x Family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!