Spy x Family Releases Episode 14 Promo: Watch

Spy x Family is now back up and finally running with new episodes as the very stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has given fans the first look at what we can expect from Episode 14 with the promo for the next episode of the anime! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took off with fans with the first half of its run earlier this Spring, so there was a lot of excitement over what could be coming next. Now the series has had its midseason premiere and an intense new arc to boot.

Spy x Family has kicked off the second half of its first season, and the midseason premiere has started setting up the next major addition to the Forger Family. At the same time, all three members of the family are now wrapped up in a dangerous assassination plot. This has put Anya in some major danger, and that's one of the major standouts of the preview for Episode 14 of the series, "Disarm the Time Bomb." You can check it out below as spotted by @SpyFamilyManga on Twitter:

SPY x FAMILY Episode 14 Preview pic.twitter.com/3vgq5UL06z — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) October 1, 2022

Spy x Family is back up and running with new episodes through the rest of the Fall season, and you can now find the series (along with the first 13 episodes of the season) streaming with Crunchyroll. An English dubbed release for the second half of the season will be launched at a later date, but no concrete time has yet to be revealed as of this writing. As for what to expect from the rest of the series so far as it heads into the second half, Crunchyroll officially teases Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What are you hoping to see in Spy x Family's next episode? What did you think of the midseason premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!