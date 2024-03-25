Spy x Family Kicks Off 5th Anniversary With Special Promo

Spy x Family is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its manga run, and the franchise is kicking things off for the occasion with a special promo and poster! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family first hit Shueisha's Jump+ app back in 2019, and the franchise has grown to massive scale in the years since. Not only was the manga already a hit with fans in Japan, but its popularity grew even further as fans worldwide started to check it out. Then thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's first season, things exploded in recognition and popularity even further in the time since.

Spy x Family is at a much different place now than it was five years ago with several chapters, two full TV anime seasons, and a feature film adaptation showing off why fans love the series so far. Now Spy x Family has reached its 5th anniversary of publication with Shueisha, and they're celebrating with a special promo highlighting the manga that you can check out in the video above. There's also a special key visual from original creator Tatsuya Endo to help celebrate the anniversary as well. You can check it out below:

Spy x Family Celebrates 5 Years of Manga

"Spy x Family is now celebrating its 5th anniversary," Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo began in a message to fans along with the anniversary. "I started the series casually, thinking that as long as I could enjoy drawing it, that would be enough, but I never dreamed that so many people would also come to enjoy it. It has been a very fulfilling five-year run, both enjoyable and fleeting, as well as painful and long, but the reason I have been able to continue this long is because of you, the readers who have always supported me. Thank you very much."

Endo's message to fans then continues teasing the future as they're not sure how much longer it could all go, "On the occasion of our 5th anniversary, we have prepared several projects for you. There will be autograph sessions and commemorative goods, so please look forward to them. I don't know how far we will go or whether we will be able to continue for too long, but I hope you will keep to warmly watch over the Forger Family's future."

