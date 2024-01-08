Spy x Family Launches First 2024 Meme With Anya

Spy x Family is the gift that keeps on giving. For years now, the story has put the Forger family first, and no one could have seen how big Anya would become. The girl has become an anime icon thanks to the Spy x Family anime, after all. These days, the Spy x Family manga is drawing everyone's eyes as it continues to explore what makes Anya tick. So to help ring in the new year, Anya felt it was time to drop the first meme of 2024.

The update comes in Spy x Family's most recent chapter as you can see below. Creator Tatsuya Endo got the ball rolling as he checked in with Anya's class following her finals. It was there we learned Anya earned a Stella thanks to her top marks in classic language but the good news ended there. Anya earned a bolt for failing so hard in math, leaving the girl to make one of her most iconic expressions to date.

IM CRYING AT THESE EXPRESSIONS pic.twitter.com/MXNYBxMPZL — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 7, 2024

I mean, just look at it! There is no way Endo crafted this without a meme in mind. Anya is the reigning queen of wild expressions, and Spy x Family is cementing that title at the start of 2024.

Obviously, Anya takes after her adopted dad her as Loid can make the same face. In fact, Spy x Family tests this when Anya reveals her whiplash grades. While he is in awe over Anya's new Stella, it is cancelled out in ways by her new bolt. Everyday is a surprise with a daughter like Anya, and well – Loid's face says it all.

Obviously, Anya is coming into the new year strong, and we're here for it. If you are not caught up with Spy x Family these days, now is a great time to start! The hit anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Spy x Family manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest update from Spy x Family? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!