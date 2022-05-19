Spy x Family Just Shared Its Most Sobering War Message

✖

Spy x Family has run up the ranks to become one of this year's best anime, and the manga is booming thanks to the success. Creator Tatsuya Endo has only just started fleshing out their spy story's universe, and obviously, its Cold War is something fans want to know more about. And in their most recent chapter, Endo made sure to drop a chilling line about war.

The update came from Shueisha when Spy x Family chapter 62.3 went live and found Twilight – or rather Roland – on the warfront. After coming into contact with a defecting Ostonian, Roland is forced to confront his prejudices against the East after its army tore his life apart. Of course, it didn't take long for the pair to get heated, and fans were forced to think hard when Roland's new acquaintance dropped a bombshell.

"I'm just saying, isn't it stupid? This whole war between East and West, it's all the result of some diplomatic fiasco," the man admits. "So why is it all of us worthless peons gotta be the ones to clean up their mess? They tell us to hate each other. So we fight and then we die. It's the most pointless thing in the world."

This truth hits Roland as hard as any bullet, and from there, the pair push into a tense argument that ends with a last-minute ambush. However, this chapter's message rings loud and clear. War is an awful thing, but Roland couldn't understand that until he was in the thick of it. Now, the Westalis soldier has to contend with whether his role in this war is right and why he's paid blood to the officials who thrust the sides into conflict.

What do you make of this latest Spy x Family update? Has the anime helped you catch up with the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.