Spy x Family Finally Explains How Twilight Was Turned Into a Spy

Spy x Family has been digging into Twilight's past with the recent chapters of the manga, and the newest chapter has finally explained how he eventually became a spy! The anime adaptation might be taking over screens this Spring, but Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has already gone far beyond where the anime is now and is finally filling in some gaps fans had been wondering about for a while. While we have gotten to see fragments of both Yor and Anya's past, Twilight's own history has been kept under tight security as one would expect from the super spy.

The previous chapters of the series began this first look into Twilight's origin story by revealing that he lost his parents in Ostanian bombings and was left alone as a child. With nothing left to turn to, he eventually joined the military with a false identity and began fighting for his country and killing as many soldiers as he could. But with the newest chapter of the series introducing some nuance to the fight for the first real time in his life, it also reveals how he first agreed to become the spy he is today.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 62.3 of Spy x Family picks up right after Twilight runs into Franky for the first time, and while they are on different sides of the conflict, Franky is able to talk Twilight out of being killed immediately. The two speak more about the conflict and Franky vents his frustration about how both Westalis and the Ostanians draw their people into conflicts that they have no real reason to fight in. While this frustrates the young Twilight, it does start to build some doubt in his mind about how he's going on about things. He then soon meets all of his childhood friends again.

Thinking each of them had died, they reunite for a brief moment before dying in battle for good. This leaves Twilight even more doubtful than before, and he's soon recruited by a mysterious man who knows his real name and false identity he signed up for the military with. He reveals that he's from military intelligence, and recruits him to their cause. Telling him to completely toss out everything about his old lives, real and fake, Twilight begins his long road to becoming the spy we see him in the present day.

What do you think? How did you feel about this look into Twilight's past in the latest chapters? Did Spy x Family make it worth the wait? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!