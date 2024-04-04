Spy x Family Cosplay Puts Hilarious Spin on Anya

Spy x Family's new movie will be making its way to the United States later this month, and one hilarious cosplay has out a wild new spin on Anya Forger! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been a massive success with fans ever since the first season made its debut some time ago. It was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed that the anime would continue with both a second season of the TV series, and new feature film. With Season 2 of the anime wrapping up last Fall, fans overseas were treated to this new movie.

Spy x Family Code: White was just as successful of a release as the TV anime, and soon fans in the United States will get their chance to see it in action. Featuring an original story of the Forger Family going on a Winter vacation (before it turns into a mission where the world is at stake), it's a big screen adventure for sure. But we'll likely not see Anya in such as hilarious of a way as done by artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram, who uses eggs to bring one of Anya's wacky faces to life. Check it out below:

Spy x Family Code: White U.S. Release Date

Spy x Family Code: White will be releasing in the United States on April 19th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

