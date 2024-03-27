Spy x Family Code: White Tickets Are Now Available

Spy x Family is getting ready to take over theaters in the United States next month, so now it's time to lock down tickets for a screening in your area! Spy x Family Code: White made its debut across theaters in Japan last year following the end of the anime's second season, and it went on to totally dominate the box office overseas. But now fans around the world in other territories will get their chance to see the new movie for themselves as Spy x Family Code: White will finally kick off its international releases later this April.

Spy x Family Code: White will begin hitting theaters in the United States and Canada on April 19th, and tickets for the new movie are now on sale! While tickets for other territories are not yet available, screenings for Spy x Family Code: White will be available in both Japanese and English dubbed audio (and you can find a screening in your area here)! That means fans will be able to catch the movie the way they want if a screening is available near you! To celebrate, Spy x Family Code: White has released a new trailer that you can check out below.

What Is Spy x Family Code: White?

Spy x Family Code: White will be releasing in the United States on April 19th, and original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

