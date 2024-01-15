Spy x Family Code: White Hypes Global Launch With New Poster

Spy x Family Code: White has made the rounds in Japan, and it will not be long before it goes live overseas. Back in December, the Forger family made its way to theaters, and the movie has been a solid hit at the box office. Now, Anya is preparing to bring her film debut to global fans, and a new poster for Spy x Family Code: White has been released to celebrate.

As you can see below, the new poster was released in Japan this week, and it brings our faves to life. You can see Loid with Yor as the two parents stand beside Anya. The little girl can be seen running towards with Loid with a happy expression. So while the Forger family may be a ragtag group, they would not have it any other way.

Obviously, Japan has been privy to Spy x Family Code: White for close to a month. The film launched just before Christmas, and it has earned over $30 million USD domestically. At this time, Spy x Family Code: White has not shared its global launch date, but netizens long expected it to premiere in 2024. So hopefully, it will not be much longer before the movie hits theaters in the United States.

In the meantime, you can brush up on Spy x Family seasons one and two. The show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on Tatsuya Endo's slice-of-life hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

