Spy x Family Creator Celebrates 5th Anniversary With New Letter

Spy x Family is rolling into a major milestone. If you did not realize, the hit series began publication five years ago now. Creator Tatsuya Endo could not have imagined how big Spy x Family would become, and now, they have penned a letter to fans thanking them for their support.

The note comes straight from Endo as Shueisha published the artist's note. It was there the creator detailed their first days with Spy x Family, and Endo admits they never expected the series to last this long.

"Spy x Family is now celebrating its 5th anniversary. I started the series casually, thinking that as long as I could enjoying drawing it, that would be enough. But I never dreamed that so many people would also come to enjoy it," the creator wrote.

"It has been a very fulfilling five-year run, both enjoyable and fleeting, as well as painful and long. The reason I have been able to continue this long is because of you, the readers, who have always supported me. Thank you very much.... I don't know how far we will go or whether we will be able to continue for too long, but I hope you will continue warmly watching over the Forger family's future."

As you can see, Endo has carved a special place for Spy x Family in his heart. Anya and the whole Forger family is now part of the artist. Now, the question stands of how much longer the series will continue. With an anime to its name. Spy x Family is growing more popular by the day. But if Endo has an ending in mind for the series, well – they have to do what feels right.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family, you can check out the manga easily enough. The series can be found on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

