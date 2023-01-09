Spy x Family Creator Sketches Anya's Wildest Expression Yet

Spy x Family is getting ready for a pretty big year with both new manga and anime releases, and the creator behind it all has started things off with a pretty unique start with a new sketch of Anya Forger's wildest expression yet! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series became a full on franchise last year thanks to the huge success of the anime adaptation's debut season. Airing over the course of the Spring and Fall anime schedules, fans loved seeing the central trio of the Forger Family in action and really can't wait for more coming our way this year.

Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo actually started out 2023 with some rough news despite everything coming for the franchise over the year. Akimoto Manatsu from Nogizaka46 (one Endo's favorite pop groups overseas, which the creator has shared love for on Twitter in the past) announced that she was graduating from the group and moving on, and thus Endo decided to "honor" the news by reflecting the creator's sadness with Anya's wildest expression yet shared with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

What's Next for Spy x Family in 2023?

Tatsuya Endo might have gotten some tough news to start the year off, but the franchise has some huge things to come in the new year. Following the incredible success of the anime's debut season, the series has confirmed that a second season is now in the works for a release some time later this year. Not only that, but there's an original feature film planned for a release in 2023 too. That means it's the perfect time to catch up with the anime, and you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

Where does this Anya face rank among her wildest faces in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!