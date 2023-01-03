Spy x Family Creator Rings in 2023 With New Art

Spy x Family just wrapped up one of the biggest years in its franchise history thanks to the success of its anime and manga releases, but the creator is looking ahead to an even more promising 2023 with some special new art to kick off the year! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already the biggest series to ever come out of Shueisha's Jump+ app since it kicked off a few years ago, but the recognition grew even further with the debut of its official anime adaptation. But that's only the start of the takeover that we will see this year.

Spy x Family is getting ready for a huge 2023 as not only will the manga continue with its latest chapters, but the anime will come back with a second season some time this year. There is also a brand new original anime feature film now in the works for a release later this year, so there's plenty coming our way for fans wanting even more. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo is getting ready for this huge upcoming year with a special new sketch welcoming 2023 with Anya and Bond Forger! You can check it out below:

What's Coming for Spy x Family in 2023?

Before the first season of the series came to an end last Fall, it was announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. Taking on arcs such as the highly anticipated Great Cruise Adventure arc, there has yet to be a release date or window set for the new episodes just yet outside of their scheduled 2023 release. It's the same case for the debut movie. Scheduled to launch this year, it's going to tackle an original story not seen in the manga.

If you wanted to catch up with the first season of the series to see why fans fell in love with Spy x Family, you can now find its episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What are you most excited to see from Spy x Family in 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!