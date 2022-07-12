New Spy x Family Art Sends Anya on a Safari

Spy x Family hasn't just had the opportunity to put its stars, Loid, Anya, and Yor, into some wild scenarios, it has also given the creator, Tatsuya Endo, the opportunity to imagine the Forger Family in some unique scenarios that they might otherwise have never been a part of in the main series. While the anime is currently on hiatus until this October when the television series will return to finish its first season following the conclusion of its first cours, the manga has continued and Endo has been more than happy to create new art for his popular franchise.

In the first season, Anya was introduced with an interesting attribute, aka her ability to read the minds of those around her. Learning the secrets of her father, the master spy known as Twilight, and her mother, the world-class assassin known as the Thorn Princess, the daughter of the Forger Family has been accepted into the prestigious school known as Eden College. While the new student in the university has achieved her goal of entry, Anya isn't currently working toward a great education but is attempting to get closer to her father's target, working in secret to make friends.

Shonen Jump shared the new image from its App that was created personally by Tatsuya Endo in which Anya and her new "friends" from Eden College take the opportunity to explore a safari, seemingly leaving the young telepath's quest of achieving the goal of her father Loid:

(Photo: Shonen Jump)

The official description of Spy x Family from Crunchyroll reads as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this adorable safari adventure for Anya and her friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.

Via Manga Mogura