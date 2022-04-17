Attack on Titan Channels Spy x Family with This Loving Crossover

Attack on Titan is off the air right now, but it won’t be long before the show returns. There is one last batch of episodes to go before season four ends, so Eren and Mikasa are still leading the fandom. Their tragic relationship has most fans in a tizzy, and plenty are afraid Eren and Mikasa won’t get their happy ending. But thanks to a little crossover with Spy x Family, fans are getting to see how their good ending could go.

The piece went live over on Twitter courtesy of rainbuniart as you can see below. It was there the fan artist decided to put some familiar faces from Attack on Titan into Shueisha’s newest anime adaptation. And of course, the result has fans geeking out big time.

The art puts Eren Jeager in the shoes of Loid, a young man who doubles as a spy named Twilight in Spy x Family. Mikasa joins her friend in Yor’s place, and as for Anya, the pink-haired girl is replaced with the most appropriate double. After all, it is time Ymir got the chance to have a nice family, and the young girl looks more relaxed in this poster than Attack on Titan fans have ever seen.

It is one thing to say this fan-art is gorgeous, but fans do love how well these Attack on Titan leads suit Spy x Family. The shows are extremely different in tone, and honestly, Attack on Titan is a much harder watch with all its gore and heavy imagery. Still, at its core, both anime focus on the bonds between people and how they make up families. Yor and Loid will learn as much with Anya, and Mikasa could easily do the same with Eren in this alternate universe. But as of where she is now in Attack on Titan, well – it might be too late for Mikasa and Eren to get on the same page as they are in this viral fan art.

What do you think of this gorgeous crossover? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.